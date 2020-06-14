Historic agreement might see deep space ground station in Matjiesfontein

Cape Town - The small town of Matjiesfontein in the Central Karoo could be South Africa’s Cape Canaveral after an historic agreement between the country’s space agency and that of the US. The agreement will see the country's first deep space ground station supporting human space-flight missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.

The Cabinet recently approved the partnership between the SA National Space Agency (Sansa) and Nasa, which makes Matjiesfontein the latest addition to Nasa’s existing network of ground stations located in the US, Spain and Australia.

The Cabinet statement said: “The station will benefit South Africa in, among others, the development of scarce skills and growth of the science, engineering, technology and innovation sector.

“It will also provide opportunities to feed the knowledge economy, and increase the national research output in space science and technology.”

Matjiesfontein may one day have a Nasa station in the area, which experts believe will inspire South Africans interested in space. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Earlier in the year, Nasa and Sansa signed the study agreement that led to the Cabinet’s approval of a fully fledged venture at the end of May.

Director of the Nasa management office Marcus Watkins said: “Having worked with the South African government on numerous projects in the past, it is fitting to collaborate with Sansa.”

Sansa chief executive Valanathan Munsami said: “Continuous R&D are vital in any industry for it to thrive. At the rate and pace the space industry is developing, it’s appropriate for Sansa to partner with Nasa.”