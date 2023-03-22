Historic buildings in Langa to get upgrade as part of the township’s centenary celebrations

Cape Town - The unsafe old Single Men’s Quarters in Langa, which residents wanted demolished due to criminal activity, is among the historic buildings that will be upgraded by the City as part of the township’s centenary celebrations. This was announced by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis at the historic Guga S’thebe cultural centre yesterday as the City outlined its plans to commemorate Langa’s 100th anniversary this year.

Hill-Lewis said the City was completing a study to turn the former men’s hostel into a multi-purpose space, with community consultations expected to follow on the best uses for the site. Plans include restoration of historical monuments, precinct improvements, public participation in new memorials, and community events, including a three-day open-air festival. Hill-Lewis said the City had already undertaken repairs and maintenance work on the historic Pass Office building with the ongoing restoration work expected to be complete within three months at the Langa Memorial Site.

A series of events to mark the centenary include a sports festival and major three-day open-air festival and the establishment of a Langa Heroes Memorial along King Langalibalele Road, where the names of Langa’s heroes would be displayed. “I want to be very clear that we want to involve the Langa community in decisions by the City on future projects including elements of our centenary celebration plans for Langa. “So over the next three months, we will conduct a Public Participation process to ensure the needs and wishes of residents are taken into consideration,” said Hill-Lewis.

Ward councillor Lwazi Phakade said they wanted the centenary to be marked by accelerated service delivery and development in Langa. “It can't be correct that there's more development in townships such as Khayelitsha and others than there is in Langa. We take the centenary not only as a celebration but as a milestone for Langa to redevelop for the next 100 years. “We want to see infrastructure development, a youth business hub that will energise young people to create businesses that would sustain the community, and investment into arts,” he said.