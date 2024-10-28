Historic recognition of Muslim marriages in SA

Cape Town - In a groundbreaking move towards religious inclusivity, the Department of Home Affairs has begun issuing official certificates recognising Muslim marriages, with Cape Town's Mayor praising the historic development. Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber, on Friday revealed the release of the first set of 33 certificates for Muslim marriages, made possible by updates to the department's internal systems.

The move represents a pivotal moment in South Africa's history, showcasing the country's dedication to honouring various cultural and religious traditions. Schreiber said the Islamic community has played a vital role in South Africa's history for over 350 years. He acknowledged that while this recognition comes much later than it should have, it is a personal privilege for him to oversee the issuance of marriage certificates that acknowledge Muslim unions.

“This is a major step towards enhancing the dignity of this faith community, and reflects the ongoing commitment of Home Affairs to deliver dignity to all our valued clients,” he said. “It is also an expression of nation building, and a celebration of South Africa’s unity in diversity.” Home Affairs has updated its systems to retroactively acknowledge Muslim marriages.

For a fee of R20, clients can request a reprint of their marriage certificate to include the designation of a Muslim marriage. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis characterised the formal recognition as a progressive step by Home Affairs, emphasising its historical importance for many residents in the city. “Formal state recognition of Muslim marriages promotes dignity, and is a celebration of our diversity as South Africans,” he said.

“I thank the Minister for this change, especially as it has been achieved so quickly. “This change proves that, with focus and care, we can get a lot done.” The first certificate, indicating “Muslim marriage”, was issued on October 15, 2024, to a couple whose Nikah (Muslim marriage) took place at Cravenby Estate in the Western Cape.

The Al Jama-ah Party expressed its appreciation for the department’s efforts in updating the marriage certificate for Muslims, which now clearly identifies the “Type of Marriage” as “Muslim.” “Although it has been a long wait for a Muslim marriage certificate in line with Islamic Shari’ah Law, the party is pleased that it has been done the proper way. “Muslim couples can now register their marriages with a valid Nikah certificate with the Department of Home Affairs and the marriage will be registered on the National Population Register and the couples will receive a South African Muslim marriage certificate,” the party said.