HIV/Aids still a leading cause of death in Western Cape youth

Cape Town - HIV/Aids is the leading cause of death among the 2.3 million young people aged 15 to 34 in the Western Cape. Statistics released by Stats SA show that HIV is still killing young black Africans and Indian/Asians in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape. South Africa’s youth population constitutes approximately 35.1% of the total population of 58.8 million. Nationally HIV was ranked as the leading cause of death for the coloured population group (11.5%), second for black Africans (10.3%) and fifth for Indians/Asians (1.6%). Other viral diseases was third for black Africans (7.5%) and coloureds (2.8%). Provincial manager of the Treatment Action Campaign Simo Sithandathu said: “There are four main reasons why young South Africans in the Cape Town Metro are dying from HIV and these are stigma; poverty and unemployment - which leads young people to blessers who don’t allow them to negotiate on the issue of condoms; Staff Attitude at the clinics and the fact that there are only two youth ARV clinics in the metro and both are in Khayelitsha.”

Sithandathu said: “In the places where young people hang out, they fear peer stigmatisation and especially when it is noted by their peers that they always take their medication at a certain time, their peers will figure out it is ARV pills and it quickly becomes a talking point. Also, communities as a whole, still see HIV-positive people as sluts or promiscuous.”

Sithandathu said that many nurses at local clinics were from the same communities as the young people who attended them and tended to be much older, often the same age as the parents of the young people they treat and also judgemental in their attitude towards the youth.

As for the youth clinics Sithandathu said: “The one at Site C in Khayelitsha only takes 12- to 25-year-olds. Once you are past 25 you have to go to the adult clinic where you are bound to come across elders from the community who the young people are afraid might embarrass them or even tell their parents, so they choose to stop taking their ARVs.”

Agreeing that stigma, both internalised and external played a major role, deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, UCT, Linda-Gail Bekker said: “There are probably other reasons too.”

Bekker said: “Adolescents are in transition, they are discovering their identities and are extraordinarily aware of self and self-identity.

“In addition they have significant present bias which leads to difficulty with taking up and adhering to long-term medication.

“Daily pill taking is often very challenging for this age group. All of these things make it tough for young people to seek health and to see through various treatments,” said Bekker.

Bekker said: “We can also hope that soon there may be medications that need less frequent dosing.”

Stats SA’s report on the “Determinants of health among the youth aged 15-34 years in South Africa” was prepared using data from the Mid-Year Population Estimates 2019, the South Africa Demographic and Health Survey 2016, the General Household Survey 2018, and the Mortality and Causes of Death 2016.

