Edison Abels, Phlebotomist for Western Cape Blood Service and blood donor, Deon Marais, 62. who has been donating for over 20 years. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - With the holiday season in full swing and the possibility of an increase in road accidents, the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is encouraging more people to give blood. “The festive season is upon us and this is when we definitely see that there is a demand for the need in blood. We are asking donors to come forward and donate blood to ensure that there is a safe and adequate supply of blood in the Western Cape throughout this period. “We appeal to those already donating to not stop to ensure that you save at least three people’s lives for that one donation,” WCBS PR, planning and promotions manager Michelle Vermeulen said. According to the WCBS, it needs about 700 units of blood on a daily basis to ensure a safe and sufficient supply in the province. The WCBS currently has enough stock of blood and is aiming at maintaining a supply for more than four days.

“Currently we have enough blood for four days. We aim to maintain a blood stock level of five days.

“We are therefore appealing to everyone to please come and donate blood to ensure that we have enough blood for the festive season,” she said.

Vermeulen called on those who met the basic donor criteria, especially group O+ and O- donors. “The demand for group O blood is always high, as this is the universal blood group and the one that is used in an emergency, where there is no time to determine the patient’s blood type,” she said.

Vermeulen added that youth donors, between the ages of 16 and 25 made up 23% of their donors and encouraged more young people to come forward.

WCBS received 12727 units of blood the previous festive season, which Vermeulen said they wanted to exceed this year.

If you are between 16 and 75, weigh more than 50kg, healthy on the day of donation and lead a safe sexual lifestyle you can be a blood donor. To find out where to donate, see www.wcbs.org.za, call 0215076300 or SMS “Blood” to 33507.

[email protected]