“The festive season is upon us and this is when we definitely see that there is a demand for the need in blood. We are asking donors to come forward and donate blood to ensure that there is a safe and adequate supply of blood in the Western Cape throughout this period.
“We appeal to those already donating to not stop to ensure that you save at least three people’s lives for that one donation,” WCBS PR, planning and promotions manager Michelle Vermeulen said.
According to the WCBS, it needs about 700 units of blood on a daily basis to ensure a safe and sufficient supply in the province.
The WCBS currently has enough stock of blood and is aiming at maintaining a supply for more than four days.