Holy communion tray among items recovered after Bonteheuwel church break-in

Cape Town - A holy communion tray was among items recovered by Law Enforcement officers after the Bonteheuwel Evangelical Bible Church was robbed and vandalised at the weekend. Churchgoers were outraged yesterday when their church service could not proceed after burglars ransacked the building and left it flooded.

Yulene Geland, who has been attending the church for 35 years, said: “When we arrived at 8am, as we unlocked the front gate, the water was already coming down the front area of the church and we had to take our shoes off to walk through the ankledeep water. “When we went inside, everything was broken. We have a small office in the church; they couldn’t get inside so they broke the board and the window and turned everything upside down.” Police confirmed the incident had taken place in Bonteheuwel Avenue. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint this morning. Upon arrival at the scene, a place of worship in Bonteheuwel (Avenue), they were informed by the religious leader that valuables were taken out of the building as a result of a burglary.

“Bishop Lavis police registered a case of business burglary for further investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested and detained on the mentioned charge.” Church treasurer Norman Geland said a stove and new copper cables were among the items stolen. He said the cost of the damage was more than R100 000. “It is so unfortunate that they should vandalise our church like that. Our power cables were stolen twice in the last two months. Now this again. The damage is estimated to be R100000,” he said.

The Evangelical Bible Church in Bonteheuwel was robbed and vandalised over the weekend, resulting in over R100 000 worth of damage. Pic: supplied Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said law enforcement officers had been deployed to the scene. “I think it’s pathetic that someone would break into and vandalise a church. After being informed, I immediately deployed the Bonteheuwel Law Enforcement team. “While justice is expected to take its course, it will in fact be God’s judgment these evil cretins will struggle to escape from.”