Home Affairs commits to implementing remote working visa by end of June

Cape Town - The implementation of the much-talked about and long-awaited Remote Working Visa is within reach after a commitment from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to finalise the remaining legal processes by the end of next month. Acting deputy director-general – Immigration, Nischal Jaynarayan, told the legislature’s Standing Committee on Finance, Economic Opportunities and Tourism that the state Law Adviser approval process was under way.

The committee had invited officials from DHA, the Airports Company South Africa, the provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism (Dedat), and Wesgro for an update on the introduction of the visa. Making his presentation to the committee, Jaynarayan said a comprehensive report on the review of the work visa system was recently handed to the Presidency by the Operation Vulindlela team led by former director-general of Home Affairs, Mavuso Msimang. “The DHA has drafted an implementation plan for the introduction of the remote working visa as recommended by the Operation Vulindlela report.”

The report recommended, among others, the introduction of new visa categories to cater for remote workers and start-ups. “These new visa categories will be included in the revised Immigration Regulations to be published by the end of June 2023, subject to State Law Adviser approval and public consultation.” The province has been campaigning for the introduction of the visa since May 2021, when it sent a comprehensive proposal to the government.

The proposal was for a short-term remote work visa for an initial one-year period, with the option to renew it for two more years. During last year’s State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the visa would be implemented soon. He made the same pledge in this year’s Sona. Committee chairperson Cayla Murray (DA) said: “The implementation of a remote working visa is a no-brainer as it brings remote workers with a stable income to our shores to provide a boost to the local economy by spending their money on accommodation, food and entertainment.”