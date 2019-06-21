Supreme Court of Appeal directed Home Affairs to reopen and maintain a fully functional Refugee Reception Office in the Cape Town metro by March 31, 2018.

Cape Town - Refugee advocacy group the Scalabrini Centre is going back to court to demand that an official be appointed to oversee the reopening of the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office. “Scalabrini Centre is disappointed and dismayed that there is still no fully functioning Refugee Reception Office in Cape Town. On September 29, 2017 a full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) issued an order declaring the decision to close the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office unlawful,” Sally Gandar, head of advocacy at the Scalabrini Centre, said.

The SCA directed Home Affairs to reopen and maintain a fully functional Refugee Reception Office in the Cape Town metro by March 31, last year.

The centre has been closed for almost seven years. Last June, Home Affairs said the Department of Public Works had to find appropriate premises for the centre. This was meant to be done by January 1 this year.

But to date, there has been no indication as to where or when the centre would open its doors.

There has been little word from Home Affairs about the reopening of the office. In a judgment delivered on August 30, 2012 the Western Cape High Court ordered Cape Town Home Affairs to again start serving new applicants. The judge said the cost to Home Affairs of assisting newcomers was negligible compared to the harm done to them.

Home Affairs disregarded a court order last year, instructing it to reopen its office by March 31, last year.

South Africa had five Refugee Reception Offices, of which two offices were closed down. Home Affairs wasn’t available for comment on Thursday.

