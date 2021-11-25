Home Affairs officials say improvement of office infrastructure is top priority

Cape Town - Current office infrastructure at the department of Home Affairs (DHA) in the Western Cape does not make provision for people queuing outside and exposure to severe weather conditions. This despite protected client queueing areas being included in norms and standards for the department's facility specifications.

This emerged during a briefing by the department of Home Affairs to the legislature’s standing committee on the premier and constitutional matters. The main issues discussed were the long queues, under staffing and IT problems that consistently plague Home Affairs offices in the province. DHA provincial manager Yusuf Simons said that one of the infrastructure priorities is the Mitchells Plain office.

He said the DHA has received several complaints from the public about occupational health and safety issues among other problems. He reported that the national department of Public Works will try to procure more suitable office space in the 2022/2023 financial year. At their previous engagement in June this year the committee made it clear to the department that the root of the problem, and the solution remains the IT system, and that it should be the top priority of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.