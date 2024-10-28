Homeless granny accepts help after years in her car

Cape Town - A homeless granny who spent years sleeping in her car in Table View has finally accepted help and may even be reunited with her family. The woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, has been at the centre of many discussions between residents amid ongoing concerns for her safety and well-being.

It is believed she has been on the streets for nearly 10 years and slept in her white Hyundai, which was parked along Parklands Main Road, surviving off donations from residents. Over the years, many have tried to assist her but the woman reportedly refused help. Ward councillor, Jonathan Mills, said after months of meetings and hard work, they came up with a solution.

He said an initial intervention by City of Cape Town social workers, the Department of Social Development, Law Enforcement, Traffic Services and SAPS failed due to legal frameworks and mandates. “The issue was that SAPS did not have a mandate to work with social development and social workers did not have a mandate for a removal. “During this time there was another elderly lady who slept under palm trees who nearly died and we resolved to look deeper into the legislation to come-up with a solution as we could not have another vulnerable person die on our streets.”

He said after studying the various laws, they discovered that provisions in the Mental Health Act did allow for SAPs to assist in the removal of a vulnerable individual and the operation was subsequently carried-out by the Health Department. “So we re-organised and SAPS then felt comfortable that they had the mandate to assist. “Due to her age she is also covered by the Older Persons Act and this allows for the social development department to assist with a long term care plan for her.”

Mills said the woman agreed to go to a healthcare facility where, she is currently being assessed before the care plan is created for her. He said that during this time, the team also worked hard trying to trace any family but were unsuccessful. “Following the news of her removal and placement in a healthcare facility I received a call from someone who said they knew her older sister in Johannesburg.

“I was given a number for the sister and passed this onto social development who may be able to assist with a reunion. “To my knowledge she had been parked in this specific locations for about four and a half years but could have been sleeping in her car for many more years as reported by residents.” He says the Traffic Services department helped remove the vehicle and have undertaken to store it in a City facility after the vehicle with her personal belongings had been sealed.

“There was not much in the vehicle except her personal belongings and lots of newspaper that was used as insulation. “Her ID and passport were handed to social development and all her belongings secured inside the vehicle. “I have received positive feedback from the community as many were concerned over the years.