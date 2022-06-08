Homeless woman raped after being dragged into bushes, struck on the head in Sea Point

Cape Town - A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today for raping and assaulting a homeless woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on Monday at Ocean View Drive, Sea Point. The woman, who was on her way back to “Tent City”, where she lives, was allegedly dragged into the bushes, struck on the head with a brick and raped by the perpetrator.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the case was being investigated by Cape Town FCS Unit. “According to reports, members of the public heard the commotion of the victim and alerted the SAPS. On their arrival they found the assaulted lady and were informed that she had been raped by the alleged suspect. The victim also informed the members that the suspect had fled into the bush higher up the mountain. “One SAPS member then stayed with the victim and the other one chased up into the mountainside and found a male. The member then brought the male to the victim and she positively identified the suspect to the SAPS members. The suspect was arrested on the scene by the members,” he said.

A member of the Green Point Neighbourhood Watch, who asked not to be named, said he stayed with the victim until the ambulance arrived, three hours later. He said the victim managed to crawl her way back to the units opposite the veld where she managed to ring a bell and ask for assistance. The member said he was appalled that a rape victim had to wait for three hours at the scene until an ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement

“From our side, we ensured that we stayed with the lady while assisting in putting pressure on the ambulance to arrive. At some point, we suggested transporting her to the hospital in our cars but the police advised against it. “The biggest let-down of the whole incident is that the poor lady waited while lying on the pavement. “This was a sad state of affairs as she had been raped and had been severely attacked, only to receive a shocking lack of service from the emergency services,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The member said crime within the Sea Point and Green Point areas was escalating. “We had two armed house robberies last week and now this attack and rape,” he said. [email protected]