Homes being built on the edge of wrecked and desolate Tygerberg Raceway

Cape Town - Previously evicted Bloekombos land invaders are now slowly but surely inching their way towards the wrecked and desolate Tygerberg Raceway.

The former popular entertainment centre was destroyed by protesting residents during a stand-off with members of law enforcement about a month ago.

According to a group of families whose shacks were erected on the edge of the raceway, the facility was where residents fetched water and found material for their homes before they decided to move closer.

A resident who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said her family had been informed that they need not worry about the City as it had given the group permission to build their homes on available space.

Kraaifontein community councillor Brenda Hansen denied the claim and said the City would under no circumstances grant any form of permission to land invaders.