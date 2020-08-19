Homes damaged as strong winds and wet weather pummel Cape Town

Cape Town - Strong winds and rain accompanied by the inclement weather that made landfall on Tuesday caused damages across parts of the metro, especially in informal settlements. The City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said reports of roofs being blown off in Umyezo Road, Luzuko in Philippi East were reported. Flooding was reported in UT Gardens Khayelitsha, Nomzamo, Strand and Phola Park in Philippi. She said there were no evacuations required. Shacks from the newly established Covid Village were also blown away by strong winds, and hundreds of residents in Dunoon were left in the cold as the water flooded their shacks.

In Luzuko, Philippi, 14 roof houses were blown away by strong winds displacing more than 50 individuals.

One of the residents said what they believed was a cyclone which lasted a few minutes, covered the area in a dark cloud with huge noise as the wind speed picked up tearing roofs.

King of the Korana in Klipfontein’s Kheobaha Korana said the community of Marikana was forced to leave their homes due to flooding.

“Most Marikana families were forced out of their homes last night taking shelter in the Crossroads community hall. The flooding in Klipfontein is out of control.

“We need the social workers to come and assist Klipfontein and Marikana as all the elderly, women and children are now at serious risk of Covid-19 infections,” he said.

Meanwhile, forecaster at the SA Weather service Kate Turner said no rain was expected today, but conditions would be partly cloudy and cold.

“There’s a weak frontal system just clipping the Cape on Thursday for the south-western coastline. We are expecting a bit of rain on Thursday morning spreading along the South Coast into the Garden Route during the course of the day,” she said.

Cape Argus