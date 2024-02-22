Honorary doctorates conferred to six UCT giants in research and beyond

Six trailblazing academics will receive honorary doctorates from UCT, recognising their leadership, innovation, and achievement this year. UCT interim Vice-Chancellor, Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy said: “These individuals’ prestigious recognition serves as a testament to their exceptional contributions to their respective fields and to the society at large.”

Honorary doctorates recognise outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the South African society. Dr Debbie Bradshaw, Lionel Davis, Shirley Gunn, Professor Michael R Hayden, Professor Brian Huntley, and Professor Lehlohonolo Machobane will all receive honorary degrees. The graduation will attest to UCT’s dedication to honouring exceptional leaders across all fields.

“In the academic community, honorary doctorates are highly esteemed and awarded to those who have exhibited exceptional accomplishments. “These people are role models because their achievements and efforts are consistent with UCT’s core values and mission to be an inclusive, research-focused African institution that uses innovative teaching and research to solve problems,” said a university spokesperson. A Doctor of Science (honoris causa) degree will be awarded to Dr Bradshaw.

She is a highly regarded epidemiologist and biostatistician. Davis will receive his Doctor of Social Science degree (honoris causa). He was born in 1936 in District Six, and is a co-founder of the CAP Poster Workshop, a key organisation in the anti-apartheid movement.

Gunn, the executive director of the Human Rights Media Centre, has been active in the ANC’s Umkhonto weSizwe since the late 1970s and will receive another Doctor of Social Science (honoris causa) degree. Professor Machobane, a trailblazing scholar and statesman, will receive a doctorate in Social Science (honoris causa). Professor Hayden will be awarded a Doctor of Science in Medicine (honoris causa).

A reputable clinician-scientist, businessman, and humanitarian, he is recognised for his groundbreaking research on Huntington’s disease. Additionally, Professor Huntley will be awarded a Doctor of Science degree (honoris causa). Huntley has principled research for five years in the field of biodiversity.

He was named CEO of the South African National Biodiversity Institute in 1990. He is also a pioneer of the Thicket Forum and regional improvements to botanical gardens. “These individuals embody our university’s ethos, personifying the highest standards of excellence and social impact,” said Reddy.