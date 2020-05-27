Hope for construction firms as sector resumes operations under level 3

Cape Town - Construction companies that were on the brink of collapse might be saved when the building sector resumes operations under level 3 of the lockdown on June 1. Chairperson of the Construction Covid-19 Rapid Response Task Team, John Matthews said: “We are optimistic that allowing the construction sector to resume full operations will salvage what is left of the sector. “Continued restraints on construction activity was leading us towards a situation where there was little hope of recovery for a lot of companies in the industry. “The construction industry was under siege prior to the Covid-19 pandemic... However, it has been touted as one of the sectors that the government should prioritise to increase work opportunities and revive the South African economy, due to it being one of the major economic contributors and because of the labour-intensive nature of construction activities.” Among the projects that had to be put on hold in the Western Cape was a proposed retirement village, Val de Vie Evergreen, in Paarl. Managing director of Evergreen Lifestyle Investments Cobus Bedeker said: “Halting the work of the construction industry has hit the retirement accommodation market hard.

“We have over 750000m² of retirement housing under construction, and planning on hold (for about 4635 units), which includes clubhouses and health-care centres... even if construction were to proceed at a faster rate than in the past, developers will have to work hard to get upstream.”

The executive director of the Master Builders and Allied Trades' Association Western Cape, Allen Bodill said: “There is no doubt that the many submissions made to government, which came from all across the industry, played a role in the decision to allow the construction industry in its entirety to resume operations.

“With reopening we face serious challenges. Now more than ever, health and safety will play a critical role in ensuring that we protect the lives of our people. The hot-spot regions, of which the Cape is one, remain of concern to us all. Extraordinary increases in infections could result in our region being placed under strict alert levels once more.”

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “This sector is already under enormous strain and an estimated 100 000 direct and indirect jobs could be lost due to the impact of Covid-19. And so, we will be working closely with the sector to help them implement the necessary health and safety measures."

