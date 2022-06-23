Housing deprived Bellville South residents fighting proposed auction of City land

Cape Town - The Bellville South Residents Association has fiercely opposed a proposed auction of Erf 36846, a parcel of council land on the corner of Yellowwood and Sobukwe Road, by the City. The plot of land, which currently stands vacant, is 4 813m² in size and is currently zoned for local business.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a letter by the residents sent to sub-council 6 manager Patricia Jansen, the residents said they were disappointed in the manner in which the issue had been dealt with. They asked why the development was earmarked for student accommodation in an area with a dire need for formal housing. Acting on behalf of the Greenland residents in Bellville South, the association said it was unacceptable and inexcusable for the City to consider such an action given the critical need for housing in Bellville South.

“We say that this proposed auction of council land to private developers is highly insensitive to the people of Bellville South, who have been on the housing waiting list for decades now. “It smacks of ignorance and disconnect from the realities of the backyard community and its cry for housing. Yet the council sees fit, through this auction, to provide student accommodation through a private developer,” the association said. It said it intended to not only oppose the act of “misappropriation of land” with all assistance and resources available at its disposal, but would fight alongside the community in whichever form.

Story continues below Advertisement

It said the City must accept its responsibility towards the people of Bellville South, who had been waiting for housing for many years, and re-zone the land for housing. “Given the fact that the City is currently embroiled with the Tafelberg (housing) matter, we would have expected that such a disposal of council land would have been dealt with in a more consultative, sensitive and transparent manner,” it said. City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said the site had been withdrawn from the auction taking place on June 29.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tyhalibongo said the City was consulting regarding the appropriateness of possible alternative land uses for the land as requested by the local community. [email protected] Cape Argus