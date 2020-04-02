Housing grant will help create jobs in Western Cape, says MEC

Cape Town - The provincial department of human settlements plans to use 50% of its Human Settlements Development Grant (HSDG) to create jobs.

In a statement to mark the beginning of the 2020/21 financial year, Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said: “The HSDG will be used to empower contractors from all targeted groups including women and youth. Utilising the EPWP-programme, 800 job opportunities will be created.

“My department’s budget of just over R 2.4 billion will allow us to deliver 17235 housing opportunities, which consists of 7 343 serviced sites and 9892 units. The allocation of R67.9 million enables us to transfer 7 000 title deeds,” he said.

“We shall endeavour to ensure that the 25 human settlement developments that will commence in 2020/21 have stoeps, social amenities and public spaces on March 23 we launched our WCGServices App, so that our citizens can easily access information on government housing assistance, register for the first time or update their details.

“One of the biggest advantages of the app is its assistance in efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19, as potential beneficiaries would no longer have to visit a housing office to be assisted.”