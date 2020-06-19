Housing group Ndifuna Ukwazi asks City of Cape Town for 'moral budget'
In a statement, the group said: “The economic burden of the Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately been borne by the poor and working class. Many have lost their jobs or livelihoods, face income and/or food insecurity and, despite a national moratorium, face eviction and removal from their homes as a result of insecure tenure.”
It said that preliminary data from Stats SA indicates that the pandemic and lockdown has resulted in higher rates of unemployment, diminished incomes and increased hunger.
“The Covid-19 crisis and the lockdown have, and will continue to have, serious and long-standing economic ramifications which will require the City to provide Capetonians with substantive economic and social relief,” the group stated.
In its submission to Council, Ndifuna Ukwazi recommended that the City increase the amount of free basic services that residents are entitled to during this time, particularly water, as well as expand the number of residents who are entitled to the services.
The group also suggested halting any increase in the cost of basic services, as well as implement a rental forgiveness clause for tenants of Council-owned housing.
Deputy Mayor and Mayco member for Finance, Ian Neilson, said: “The City is offering more than R3 billion in relief to the most vulnerable. More than 40% of the households in Cape Town get water free of charge.
“The City provides 10.5kl of water free to indigent households. This is sufficient for most households for drinking and hygiene requirements.”@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus