This emerged in a report submitted to the City's human settlements portfolio committee.
According to the report, the directorate is receiving legal assistance in 133 cases and legal opinions in 12. It also has 57 high court litigations and 57 magistrate’s court litigations.
The report also stated that the City’s legal services advised the directorate that it could not provide details of active matters because they were confidential.
Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “These cases include contraventions of by-laws and the laws of the country.”