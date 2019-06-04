Greg Smith, of the Conifers Concerned Ratepayers’ Association, seen pointing out poor workmanship at an infill housing development in the area. Picture: Edwin Lombard

Cape Town - The housing development in the Conifers, Blue Downs, has been halted after the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) identified non-compliance issues on the project. “There are 29 houses that were condemned by the NHBRC and what we can’t understand is that if Human Settlements (Department) know about this they are not doing anything about it. The project has been stopped indefinitely. We were not told about the project being stopped; the site manager informed us about this,” said Janine Lewis, a member of the Conifers Concerned Ratepayers Association.

Residents previously raised concerns about the development they say will add an extra burden to the sewerage system and claim the houses are riddled with construction errors.

After the ratepayers association complained to the NHBRC, it confirmed that it found the construction of the homes to be non-compliant.

The project has also faced other problems.

It has emerged that the beneficiaries of the housing project have been required to pay a so-called “occupational rent” before they move into their homes.

Andre van Rooi, chairperson of the Conifers Concerned Ratepayers Association, said: “The beneficiaries are requested to pay occupational rent even though they have not taken occupation and also they are holding a deposit which Human Settlements know nothing about. They should demolish the houses.”

Tevin Thomas, a beneficiary, said he was also required to pay the occupational rent to a Sarel Boshoff, appointed to oversee the development. He provided proof of his payment.

“Sarel Boshoff said I should pay a R2 700 occupational rent and said it was more of a plot reservation,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he found it strange that he had to pay rent when he had not moved in yet,

“I asked why I have to pay for occupational rent and what it is for and they told me I have to pay for it beforehand.”

Marcellino Martin, spokesperson for Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers, said Boshoff was employed by the provincial government.

He said that the department required an estate agent to market and sell off the units for the department.

“For that purpose the Property Bank, represented by Mr Sarel Boshoff, was appointed through our departmental procurement processes.”

He couldn’t explain the money paid for occupational rent.

He explained that occupational rent was paid when a buyer moved into the property before transfer and registration had taken place.

Martin said the department was trying to deal with the non-compliances issued by the NHBRC.

