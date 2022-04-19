Housing project offers new living space to families from informal settlements

Cape Town - The final batch of beneficiaries has moved into their new homes at the N2 Gateway Boystown Housing Project in Crossroads.

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said the handover marked the end of what had been a challenging, “yet fulfilling journey as we have successfully assisted qualifying beneficiaries”.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the contractors and communities for ensuring that the handovers could occur. I would like to wish all the residents of this new community well as they forge a new legacy, and may this only be the beginning of many Easter blessings,” said Simmers.

Ntombizodwa Ntese, 70, a beneficiary, expressed joy at her new home after being on the Housing Demand Database for over 30 years.