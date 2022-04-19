Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Housing project offers new living space to families from informal settlements

Mr Ngwenyevana and Mrs Ntombizodwa Ntese standing outside their new home at the N2 Gateway in Crossroads. Photo supplied

Mr Ngwenyevana and Mrs Ntombizodwa Ntese standing outside their new home at the N2 Gateway in Crossroads. Photo supplied

Published 14m ago

Cape Town - The final batch of beneficiaries has moved into their new homes at the N2 Gateway Boystown Housing Project in Crossroads.

The development has helped 1 500 beneficiaries from five informal settlements move into a safer living space.

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said the handover marked the end of what had been a challenging, “yet fulfilling journey as we have successfully assisted qualifying beneficiaries”.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the contractors and communities for ensuring that the handovers could occur. I would like to wish all the residents of this new community well as they forge a new legacy, and may this only be the beginning of many Easter blessings,” said Simmers.

Ntombizodwa Ntese, 70, a beneficiary, expressed joy at her new home after being on the Housing Demand Database for over 30 years.

“We are grateful for this opportunity after living under difficult conditions at the informal settlement in Newrest. With more than 30 years on the waiting list, it is hard to believe that this moment has finally arrived for our family.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus

