Hout Bay, Llandudno residents warned of water supply disruption by the City of Cape Town

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has warned Hout Bay and Llandudno residents of water supply disruptions while the water and sanitation department attends to a leak. The leak is on the 300mm diameter water main in the vicinity of Riverside Terraces in Hout Bay, and repair work will affect the water supply to the Suikerbossie Reservoir, which in turn supplies the Park Avenue, Mount Rhodes, Suikerbossie and Llandudno areas.

The City said that this water supply main will be shut off on Wednesday, 5 January 2022 at 9am until the repairs are completed. It will allow the maintenance crew to do the repairs safely. Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien: “Careful consideration has been given to the planning of this work to allow the residents in the affected areas to store water upfront in clean, sealed containers for domestic use, while the pipeline repairs are being done.

“The City will also fill up the Suikerbossie reservoir in advance for this purpose. “Residents are requested to minimise their water consumption during this period to reduce the strain on the supply network,” said Badroodien. A tanker will be made available to provide water for domestic consumption where required.