Hout Bay residents advised of disruption to area's water supply

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department will be performing zero pressure testing on the water supply feeding the Hout Bay water supply zones bounded by Victoria Avenue and Princess Street. The work will result in the disruption of the water supply to these areas between 21:00 and 04:00 on Thursday, 12 March 2020. It is recommended that residents store water in clean, sealed containers for use during this period. Residents should please also ensure all taps are turned to the closed position after the water goes off to prevent any water loss and/or damage to property when the water supply is restored. Pressure Management forms part of the City’s Water Demand Management Plan and will significantly reduce the occurrence of burst pipes and subsequent water losses.

The City of Cape Town said it regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

Cape Argus





