Hout Bay running partners take on 13 Peaks to raise funds for abused children

Cape Town - Sabine Muller, a physiotherapist from Hout Bay, and her friend and running partner Vuyo Spamla, a domestic worker in Hout Bay and Camps Bay, have pledged to run the 13 Peaks challenge with the aim of raising R100 000 for non-profit organisation Friends of Child Protection (FCP). They are looking forward to the challenge – a 100km, 6 000m ascent route tagging 13 peaks of the Cape Peninsula – on October 29, and want to use it as a vehicle for action.

The pair have launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to raise funds and help the FCP meet its December packing targets. FCP provides as many as 1 300 comfort packs every second month, which are given directly to abused children by investigating officers. The packs are age and gender appropriate and include basics such as underwear and toiletries, as well as bubbles and soft toys.

Muller said the number of packs requested from FCP consistently exceeded the number the organisation could supply, and in December more packs were needed than in any other month. “Vuyo and I need your help to be able to reach every child in need this December,” he said. Sabine Muller, 57, a physiotherapist, athlete and mother of two from Hout Bay, Cape Town, is getting ready to take on the 13 Peaks, an epic Table Mountain adventure, alongside her running partner, Vuyo Spamla, 47, to benefit abused children. Vuyo has one daughter and works as a domestic worker in Hout Bay and Camps Bay. Picture: Supplied Muller has completed several marathons, including three Two Oceans, four Comrades, three PUFfeRs, three Skyruns, a multi-day 13 Peaks with her Hout Bay Trail Runners, and many others over the years.

She and Spamla have been training long and hard to complete the challenge in under 48 hours. The runners have raised more than R30 000 since the launch of their campaign, with contributions from about 32 donors, and encourage the public to support them. FCP said: “We wish Sabine and Vuyo everything of the best for their 13 Peaks challenge. We appreciate all your efforts. Please support their challenge via BackaBuddy.”

