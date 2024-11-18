Hout Bay school lambasted over ‘proper shoe’ order

Cape Town - A Hout Bay school that threatened to bar children from writing exams if they do not wear “proper shoes” has received backlash, with the school’s management instructed to retract their instructions to parents. A letter issued by the acting principal and chairperson of the school governing body was circulated on social media over the weekend and attracted responses from various individuals and political parties, who questioned the school management on their decision.

The letter, which is dated November 14, lists the names of seven children and reads: “Please take note of the following learners ... must have proper school shoes before exams begin, if not, the learner will not be allowed to write exams.” Letter sent to parents. Brett Herron of the GOOD Party subsequently issued a statement questioning how this was allowed, saying the letter was “cruel and humiliating”. “The chairperson of the Sentinel Primary governing body was willing to co-sign a bullying and unconstitutional letter is indicative of the need for guard rails to curb the autonomy of governing bodies that oppose universal access to education.

“The non-fee paying school is located in the economically depressed township of Hangberg, which was designated a ‘Coloured area’ in 1950 and developed to accommodate workers in the fishing industry. “In its judgement in the FEDSAS matter in 2016, the Constitutional Court said a public school must advance not only the parochial interest of its immediate learners but may, by law, also be required to help achieve universal and non-discriminatory access to education. “We call on Sentinel Primary to act with humanity and within the law, and urgently withdraw the letter, failing which the provincial Department of Education must act.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, confirmed they are aware of the letter, which has been retracted and an apology letter issued to the affected parents. “The letter was not sent to all the parents of the school, only those parents whose learners were named in the letter. The contents of the letter are, however, concerning. “While learners must adhere to the uniform policy in the school’s code of conduct, they cannot be prevented from participating in classroom activities, examinations, and in this case, assessments.”

She said the department is addressing the matter and a meeting will be called today with the parents. SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary, Sibongile Kwazi, applauded those who exposed the school. He said it was morally and ethically wrong to exclude learners from examinations based on their dress code.