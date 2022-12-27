How a Cape optician was fined £10 in 1922 for using cocaine to pull six teeth for a woman

As part of our festive season content, the “Cape Argus” retrieved articles from its archives looking at what made news in 1922, and 2002. The article below was published in the “Cape Argus” dated Cape Town, Thursday, June 15, 1922.

(Note: The author of the original article is not mentioned or referred to in the article.) Optician fined £10 A case of considerable interest to the members of the dental profession came before Mr J Wingate White, A.M., at Woodstock Police Court yesterday afternoon, when Tage Woldike Smith, a Dane, who was described as an optician, was charged on four counts with unlawfully practising as a dentist, between July 1919 and March 1920, without being in possession of the necessary licence. Lollie Slabbert, a married woman residing at Salt River, said that in December 1919, accused, who stated he was a dentist, drew six teeth for her.

Cocaine was injected for the purpose. Smith also took a cast of her mouth and furnished her with artificial teeth, for which he charged her £3. In cross-examination by Mr Boyes, who defended, witness said she requested a friend to bring Smith to the house. She understood the charge was for extracting the teeth, and the new set.

John Barnard, of Salt River, deposed to accused of drawing four teeth for him. No charges were made. It was arranged for Smith to supply some artificial teeth, but he left witness’ house where he had been staying, before the work could be carried out. By Mr Boyes: Smith said he could make no charges for extracting the teeth, and that he was not a dentist, but he would charge witness £3 for the false teeth he intended to supply. Other witnesses having given evidence.

Accused went into the box, and said he was called to attend the first witness by a mutual friend. He denied charging her £3, as stated; in fact, he told her he could make no charge. At no time had he represented himself as a dentist. He was a dental mechanic, and had done work for leading members of the profession. Proceeding, he said at the outbreak of war he signed on and went to East Africa, where he served until found unfit. On recovering, he again enlisted and was not demobilised until December, 1919.

He started business as an optician and dental mechanic in Observatory. Asked why Mrs Slabbert gave him £3, Smith said that it was for material only. The cost of her set would ordinarily be eight guineas. Further questioned, he could not remember injecting cocaine, and did not agree to supply Barnard with false teeth. Accused was found guilty on one count and fined £10.