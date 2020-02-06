Ammaarah Creighton

Cape Town - A Trafalgar High School pupil who faced homelessness and very little financial resources while completing her matric has been awarded a study bursary, by private higher education institution, Mancosa. Ammaarah Creighton, 18, achieved a bachelor's pass, allowing her to enrol at university despite the challenges she faced. Creighton has also been offered a part-time job by Mancosa while she studies towards a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.

“The final year of schooling was a real struggle. Both my parents were unwell and unemployed. I also have a 22-year-old sister and an eight-year-old brother. We were forced to move from one house to another. Presently, we live in a converted garage in Salt River. There are no partitions. We cook, eat and sleep in the same space,” said Creighton.

She said: “Studying was difficult as there was no separate room where I could concentrate. However, I was determined to do well in the matric year as I wanted to be a teacher. I love children.”

Mancosa associate director in Cape Town, Nuhraan Sambo, said she was touched by Creighton’s struggles and decided Mancosa should offer her a bursary as well as a part-time job to sustain her and her family.