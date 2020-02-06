Ammaarah Creighton
Cape Town - A Trafalgar High School pupil who faced homelessness and very little financial resources while completing her matric has been awarded a study bursary, by private higher education institution, Mancosa.

Ammaarah Creighton, 18, achieved a bachelor's pass, allowing her to enrol at university despite the challenges she faced. Creighton has also been offered a part-time job by Mancosa while she studies towards a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.

“The final year of schooling was a real struggle. Both my parents were unwell and unemployed. I also have a 22-year-old sister and an eight-year-old brother. We were forced to move from one house to another. Presently, we live in a converted garage in Salt River. There are no partitions. We cook, eat and sleep in the same space,” said Creighton.

She said: “Studying was difficult as there was no separate room where I could concentrate. However, I was determined to do well in the matric year as I wanted to be a teacher. I love children.”

Mancosa associate director in Cape Town, Nuhraan Sambo, said she was touched by Creighton’s struggles and decided Mancosa should offer her a bursary as well as a part-time job to sustain her and her family.

“Her determination to succeed in life despite the obstacles in her path convinced my colleagues at Mancosa and I that she would be a worthy recipient of a study bursary. Since Ammaarah will be studying part-time, and was experiencing financial difficulties as there was no steady income to take care of the family's basic needs, we also offered her a job.”

She said: “We hope that Ammaarah’s dedication to her studies will help as an inspiration to others to achieve academic success even in the face of hurdles.”

Sambo said there were plans to offer education courses in Cape Town, such as the ones on offer in Durban and Johannesburg.

