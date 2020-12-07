How Brackenfell High School has addressed racial tensions since matric event debacle

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A report on the private function at Brackfenfell High School, which has been accused of alleged racism, has revealed the measures the school is taking to address racial tension. Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer had requested the report of the function after a violent clash between EFF members and residents near the high school. The EFF had been protesting against alleged racism at the school, after reports of a whites-only masquerade ball. EFF members were assaulted by parents and security guards outside the school. On Monday, Schäfer said she had received the report from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) following the furore that erupted. The MEC detailed the specifics of what occurred at the private event and that there was no evidence of that people were excluded based on their race.

She did add, however, the incident had highlighted other instances of racial tension, which the school has acknowledged.

In a previous statement sent out by the school governing body, and signed by the principal, they said they “fully commit to participate in future discussions with learners as well as parents in order to ensure a constructive way forward. The school has also undertaken to expand and adapt in order to make the school a better place where all our children will be adequately equipped to function in a multicultural society where we embrace diversity and inclusivity”.

Schäfer said the report mentioned how the school had and would address racial tensions:

A Diversity Committee was formed in June this year, after allegations of racist behaviour by some individuals. The activities were interrupted because of Covid-19, but would be fast-tracked. The school governing body would consider whether a policy needed to be adopted to address some of the issues that have arisen from the event. Structures would be created to allow more feedback from parents. Several Representative Council of Learners (RCL) activities were being planned to improve learner leadership and relations between learners of different backgrounds.

“In addition to this, the district will also arrange a series of diversity workshops facilitated by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, for all the staff at the school.

“The WCED remains committed to inclusivity and a celebration of diversity. We are also concerned, though, that people use events to mobilise racial tension without ascertaining the facts.

“This is a dangerous practice that is more likely to exacerbate racial tension than break down barriers,” Schäfer said.

Cape Argus