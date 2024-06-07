How content creator Darren Campher is using his platform to educate the public on politics

Cape Town - A content creator with a focus on socio-politics has used his platform during the elections to enlighten the public on political parties and their manifestos, which affect the bread-and-butter issues of families across the country. Darren Campher, 33, has been trending on social media recently, predominantly on TikTok, and has citizens engaging, even asking him to start his own party as they would vote for him to be president.

He said he does not necessarily have an interest in politics, but in humanity. He said everything started amid his business and finance background, where jargon and terminology was not very “user friendly”, so he dedicated his platform to helping people understand socio-economics. “Drawing closer to the election it made sense for me to shift my platform to looking at the various political parties' manifestos and policies so that people can know exactly when they vote, what the party stands for and what that party would be advocating for behind closed doors.

“Growing up black or coloured, you are always either struggling or around people who are struggling, and at some point in my life, I realised that one of the biggest parts of what makes people who look like me struggle is the systemic issue, and that was when I started locking in on it.” @darrencampher.com Replying to @🏳️‍🌈Brendan🏳️‍🌈![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 ♬ original sound - DarrenCampher.com Campher is an entrepreneur and has a degree in Business Administration. He said he continues to educate himself on topics that affect South Africa by reading the news, keeping up to date with raw data from the government, financial statements, geo-political events, and is always reading.

“Trending on social media is reassuring to feel trusted but quite a bit of pressure because it reminds me that I need to hold myself accountable and double check my research. “Politics should be a dinner table discussion as it affects all of us.” @darrencampher.com Replying to @🏳️‍🌈Brendan🏳️‍🌈![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 ♬ original sound - DarrenCampher.com He adds that he is not loyal to any particular party but loyal to what the party represents the best interest of the country.