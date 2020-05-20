How NGOs, Cape municipalities have rallied together for humanitarian relief

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has listed some of the ways in which municipalities and civil society organisations have come together to assist Western Cape residents with humanitarian relief during this lockdown period.

This was included in his presentation to the President’s Coordinating Council, where he argued why the province should move to level 3 of the lockdown.

"Over 1.2 million meals have been provided to children across the Western Cape through our emergency school feeding programme, and so far 134 515 food parcels and nearly 200 000 daily cooked meals have been provided to beneficiaries in the province.

Winde said this has been done through a combination of civil society organisations, faith-based organisations, private donors, SASSA, the Solidarity Fund, the Provincial and National Departments of Social Development, the Western Cape Education Department, municipalities and businesses.

The premier added that municipalities across the Western Cape have provided humanitarian relief to its most vulnerable residents.