How Stellenbosch schools are keeping the lights on during load shedding and saving cash

Cape Town - Schools in Stellenbosch are keeping electricity on during load shedding and saving cash while doing so. The schools use an energy-saving initiative supported by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and Stellenbosch University.

The schools are part of a project that uses a photovoltaic system that converts sunlight into electricity, enabling the schools to switch from the Eskom grid when the electricity goes off. The project involves funding to pilot Internet of Things (IoT) energy management and lighting efficiency retrofits at 75 no-fee schools in the Western Cape. IoT energy management is a process that includes the planning and management of energy consumption patterns designed to monitor and optimise energy compliance.

Two years ago, Cloetesville Primary School, known as the Green School, became the first school in South Africa to install energy-saving technology through the project. It received a 7.5kW PV system, generating approximately 14MWh (14 000 units) of electricity per year and saving R20 000 annually while selling electricity back to the grid. Stellenbosch University (SU) spokesperson Petro Mostert said: "IKaya will be the second school in Stellenbosch to benefit from green initiatives being rolled out to various schools in the province. This is part of a partnership and more extensive initiative with the WCED, Stellenbosch University's social impact division, and other partners."

Other than constant uninterrupted electricity, another of the benefits of being part of this project is that the school will soon be able to bank almost R50,000 in yearly energy savings through this system. The university's social Impact and transformation senior director Dr. Leslie van Rooi said the University has contributed just over R1 million to this project. "Load shedding and the cost of electricity have a devastating impact on our economy. The cost is not limited to business, as they directly affect operations at what we believe to be the lifeline of our fledgling democracy: schools."

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “This is part of a broader project with the University of Stellenbosch to improve our schools energy efficiency and to reduce the electricity bills. Education MEC David Maynier said:“The initial LED lighting project was a partnership between the WCED and the University of Stellenbosch, with each contributing funding. “Twenty-five schools had their lights replaced with more energy-efficient LED lighting, which reduced electricity usage and costs at the schools. Given that success, we fully funded the replacement of the lights at another 25 schools last year.”

Maynier said that this year they would add another 25 schools, bringing the total number of schools to 75. He said the replacement of fluorescent lights with LED lights can lead to an annual saving of up to R36,000 per school. “We are seeing schools using solar and other energy saving options for a number of reasons. Many are conscious of the environmental impact of their energy use, and solar panels, LED lighting and smart metering help to reduce their energy usage.