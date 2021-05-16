How the Western Cape will launch Phase 2 of the vaccine roll-out

Cape Town - The Western Cape government will officially launch phase 2 of its mass vaccination programme on Monday.

To mark this occasion, Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete and premier Alan Winde will join eligible residents (60 years and older) who will receive their vaccine.

“The message we will share tomorrow will be loud and clear: vaccines are safe, they have been rigorously tested and they are proven to provide excellent protection against serious Covid-19 illness and death.

“We will also use this important moment to encourage residents across our province who are 60 years old or older to register for their vaccine,” Winde said.

“If you are not yet eligible, we encourage you to help someone who is eligible to register.”

For the first week of phase 2, the Western Cape Government will focus, through outreach teams, on vaccinating residents of old-age homes.

In addition, a smaller group of residents who have registered will be contacted telephonically to go to a vaccination site to receive their vaccination.

In the Cape Town metro, seven vaccination sites have been identified to be functional as a phase 2 vaccination sites during this first week.

“This is to first test the system next week, so that we can ensure a smooth scale-up by the end of May. We again encourage residents not to go to a vaccination site unless you have been officially invited,” Winde added.

“I again want to encourage all residents who are eligible under this second phase to register as soon as possible.”

To register, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (free on all South African networks), or Whatsapp the word REGISTER to 0600 123 456.

If you are over 60 and have registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you can expect:

An SMS confirming your registration.

A second SMS with an appointment date and the place. For those who have already registered, this should come in next 2-3 weeks.

Get vaccinated with your first dose.

Proof of vaccination card.

An appointment date for your second dose (if two-dose vaccine).

