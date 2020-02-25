This is the view of Absa Economist Peter Worthington, who said: “The 2020 Budget is likely to be something of an inflection point for South Africa. Given the existing wage deal and the government’s promise not to retrench any public sector workers, we see little room for huge spending cuts in the upcoming fiscal year without damaging service delivery. A number of other noteworthy issues are likely to get attention in the Budget, including the position on South Africa’s ailing state-owned companies.”
Businesses, economists, politicians and social activists have all weighed in with suggestions on how Mboweni needs to cut and share an ever decreasing budget cake.
The DA said Wednesday’s Budget was Mboweni’s last chance to prove his credibility and suggested that what South Africa needed was “urgent national debt stabilisation”.
DA public service and administration spokesperson Leon Schreiber said: “This is the last opportunity to demonstrate that the credibility gap between the strong language in budget speeches on cutting debt and the public wage bill, and achievements to date is not going to spiral out of control.”