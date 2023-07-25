Howard the cat in safe hands after bogus vet carried out botched castration surgery

Cape Town - A health practitioner was arrested for a botched castration of a cat in Maitland. The cat named Howard was admitted to a private hospital with severe injuries.

The suspect reportedly performed the procedure in the cat owner’s home lounge. The surgery happened in mid July but the Cape of Good Hope SPCA opened the case on July 21. Spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said: “We also lodged a formal complaint with the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) following an alert from the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) about a botched castration procedure performed on the cat.

“This resulted in the suspect being arrested and detained at the Maitland SAPS for contravening the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and the Veterinary and Para Veterinary Act 19 of 1982.” Abrahams said the distressing incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the owner’s dining room table. “The cat named Howard, was according to his owner, sedated but flinching throughout the entire procedure.

“She also noted excessive cutting to her cat’s scrotum and significant force to expose the testes. 2-3 hours later, when Howard began bleeding profusely, he was rushed to a private veterinary practice in Rondebosch where he was stabilised overnight before being transferred to the PDSA on the morning of July 13. “Howard was dehydrated and presented with pale pink mucous membranes and a packed cell volume well below the normal range – all indications of significant blood loss. In addition to this Howard was in terrible pain, the scrotal area had been poorly shaven, and bruising was apparent in his perineal area and on his caudal thighs, suggesting haemorrhaging or mishandling during the castration. “It has since been established that the individual who performed the castration is an animal health technician registered with SAVC as such and employed at a well-known private veterinary practice.

“A complaint has been lodged with SAVC for unethical conduct and both the suspect’s employer and SAVC are conducting their investigations independently and we have been assured that swift action will be taken.” SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse is leading the charge for justice for Howard. He said: “The investigation into this case is critical in ensuring that the responsible party is held liable under the law and that justice is served for Howard who was subjected to cruel and unlawful treatment.”