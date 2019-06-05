On Wednesday, South Africans decided to confess the funny, cringe-worthy and occasionally appalling ways in which they were played for a fool. Picture: Twitter

Cape Town - We've all had those moments of being completely taken for a fool, but sometimes we're lucky enough to get away with no one else knowing about our embarrassment. However, on Wednesday, South Africans decided to confess the funny, cringe-worthy and occasionally appalling ways in which they were played for a fool.

From the little white lies our parents would tell us when we were young, to the lies we bought into that our political leaders sold us, and everything else in between.

South African tweeps didn't hold back, including the serious and minor ways that they were played:

#HowIWasPlayed I grew up knowing that if I swallowed bubblegum I'd wake up the next day with it growing on my hair😭😔 pic.twitter.com/gXUVzln3l2 — 😇💜Salv_Love💜😇 (@Khetiano) June 5, 2019

#HowIWasPlayed when I was in primary my crush told to close my eyes so she could give me a kiss, I closed them and she slapped me in the face 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8ONnbsLGyA — Keamogetswe Morema (@Fast4ard) June 5, 2019

#HowIWasPlayed I grew up thinking that a TV gets tired when it's being played the whole day my mom used to shout at me for that 😁 pic.twitter.com/EUubmPuKhh — B U H L E (@BPrimmy) June 5, 2019

My friend once stole my economics textbook and helped look for it. I struggled for the whole year....she only returned it in December after we wrote exams #HowIWasPlayed — Miss Kay (@Fiffy_m) June 5, 2019

#HowIWasPlayed I was told that people we watching on tv are also watching us on their tvs pic.twitter.com/nGVAxspaRv — Tsholofelo🍃💕 Elesang🍃💕 (@TsholofeloEles2) June 5, 2019

Loaning my mom money every time and when I ask back for it she starts saying how she has fed me, educated me and given me a place to sleep pic.twitter.com/ZdtJJRRMlo — Jojo🇰🇪 (@MuchokiJoan) June 5, 2019

#HowIWasPlayed - My ex once asked for girlfriend allowance so as a law abiding citizen, I gave it to her.



Only to find out that motho took that cash and booked a weekend away for her and her boyfriend.



To this day, y’all can miss me with that girlfriend allowance BS. pic.twitter.com/0ivLWPXQrn — Mr Masindi (@Mr_Masindi) June 5, 2019

#HowIWasPlayed when my mom and dad send me to a shop that's 2 block's away and told me to leave the bicycle only to find them busy 🍆🍑 on the couch. 😭😭 still live with that trauma. 🚮💔 pic.twitter.com/Fssj6P6ZRg — SupaMega's Litigator (@HectorMakhata) June 5, 2019

#HowIWasPlayed This doesn't taste as nice as I remember. Nostalgia made me a fool. pic.twitter.com/ZwYIRm8bnS — Jeudi♡ (@j_e_u_d_ii) June 5, 2019

Education is a key to success. We're out here as unemployed graduates #HowIWasPlayed pic.twitter.com/8qnz2caBeW — Ntshebele (@IamT_Law) June 5, 2019

#HowIWasPlayed When I was pregnant I asked him why he chose to have his first baby with me and he said, 'nothing, you just happened to be around when I wanted a baby'. So I wrote a book😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lsgOG3m5r5 — SINGLE AGAIN AUTHOR (@christiannkuna) June 5, 2019

#HowIWasPlayed I believed that rainbow nation nonsense that Tartar Madeeber sold us. pic.twitter.com/D6RK3Mfw7G — Lifa (@MLifaro) June 5, 2019

This guy i used to be in relationship with, never put me up as his d.p. One day i woke up to find another girl as his d.p. I obviously i asked him who that is, he blatantly said "my girlfriend wena o side chick" 😩



What i learned?? Don't AZOOM you must AKKS! pic.twitter.com/H7zCNAis6l — Lerato (@Motladilelerato) June 5, 2019

When I was around 7years my mom told me to go put on my shoes so they can go with me & when I came back they were gone 😭😭😭😭#HowIWasPlayed pic.twitter.com/xlWpLjM5uh — Yaya (@Yaya_Brainz) June 5, 2019

#HowIWasPlayed My dad said when the icecream van was making the siren it was announcing that the icecream was finished so when ever it would pass my street I would cry cause I couldn't get any. I believed that till I was Gr9.😂😂😂🙄 pic.twitter.com/78VLzj9nXO — Thin Ice (@ThinIce20) June 5, 2019