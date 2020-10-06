HPCSA accused of violating rights of anti-abortion medic Jacques de Vos

Cape Town - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has violated the human rights of anti-abortion medic Jacques de Vos by delaying his hearing without giving a reason, according to ACDP MP Marie Sukers.

Sukers, who has been following the matter since it began over a year ago, said: “There is no reasonable explanation for the flagrant disregard for the rights of this young physician, as displayed in the delays and failure to follow an effective process.

“There is clear prejudice and lack of urgency to ensure there is no impediment to the career of a young doctor. The emotional and financial cost is only overtaken by the discrimination that in itself has a desperate impact on this medical doctor.

“The ACDP brought this matter to the attention of the Department of Health last year in the portfolio committee, requesting their intervention. This case is becoming more about the beliefs held by Dr De Vos.

“He now is on trial by the HPCSA because he is unashamedly pro- life. The merits of the case have long disappeared as such delays mean that a fair process is no longer possible.”