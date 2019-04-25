Over the last couple of weeks, Cape Town has seen an escalation of service delivery protests with the land invasions in Strand turning volatile.

However, the Western Cape Human Settlements department has revealed that they felt these protests have been politically motivated ahead of the May 8th elections.





"While we respect the right for any individual or groupings to protest, a right enshrined in our Constitution for a just and legitimate course - many of these protests are motivated and instigated by political opportunists for electioneering purposes," said Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka , spokesperson for Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela .





"These are people who break the law with impunity, disregard processes and flout the rules in order to be prioritized above the most deserving law abiding citizens."





According to the department, the protest action in Strand that resulted in the closure of the N2 was orchestrated by the Land Party for political reasons.





"This was a repetition of the 2014 protest just before elections as well which resulted in the invasion of the SANRAL land which is initially reserved for the expansion of the N2. Subsequent to that, the leadership of Ses’Khona movement illegally sold the land which did not belong to them and resulted in the number of illegal land invaders increasing drastically. SANRAL tried in vain to move people out of that land. Now, the government is under pressure to move at least 800 families in the servitude in order for the City to provide basic services. Housing Developments Agency (HDA) was tasked by SANRAL to find alternative land for these people."





The department said that the land occupiers are now forcing their hand to move them to another piece of land owned by SANRAL that is earmarked for road expansion.





"If we do that, it will jeopardize the entire road expansion which is needed to deal with challenges of road congestion. We can’t allow that to happen. Upon hearing about this plan, Overnwacht Community adjacent to this land demonstrated to the Council offices demanding an explanation for this," Makoba-Somdaka said.





A meeting was convened this morning by Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Dan Plato, attended by Madikizela, Deputy Mayor Ian Nielsen, Mayoral Committee Members for Safety and Security, JP Smith, Human Settlements, Malusi Booi and Spatial Planning and Environment, Mariaan Niewoudt, Sub-Council 8 Chairperson, Cllr Chantal Cerfontein, Cllrs Pringle, Punt, officials from SANRAL and Senior officials from Province and the City of Cape Town.





The following resolutions were made: