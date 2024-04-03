‘Human shield’ dies in Gordon’s Bay shootout with five robbers

Cape Town - A shop worker in Gordon’s Bay allegedly used as a human shield by five armed suspects during a shoot-out with a security company has died. The 35-year-old was one of two employees allegedly grabbed as shields on Monday evening at Gordon’s Bay Supermarket and Take Away at the BP petrol station in Faure Marine Drive. The five armed suspects were believed to have entered the store and held the employees and customers at gunpoint.

However, a panic button activated by an employee triggered a response from Gordon’s Bay Security, which surrounded the five armed suspects. The suspects then started to exit the store with the undisclosed amount of money while allegedly using the two employees as shields, before multiple shots rang out. Security company chief operating officer Heyns de Waal said a suspect fired first and the security officers responded by firing back.

“One suspect was seen falling to the ground, heavily injured. “He was picked up by his colleagues and dragged to the corner where a vehicle was waiting in the side street and he was pushed in,” De Waal said. The security vehicles were also shot at during the shoot-out. A 32-year-old employee was wounded in the buttocks, while the 35-year-old was killed.

“The people inside the shop said the robbers took two of the staff members and pushed them outside and started firing at us,” De Waal explained. The one worker who could talk said as soon as he exited the door he felt that he was shot in the buttocks. “I can’t tell you about the second worker, who is deceased. If he was shot in the head or the back, I believe he was shot from behind as well.” Pictures and videos of the crime scene circulated on social media moments after the shoot-out, showing the body of the shop worker surrounded by multiple bullet casings.

The shop owner wasn’t available to comment yesterday. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg confirmed that police were investigating the incident but had yet to make an arrest. “Gordon’s Bay police are investigating cases of business robbery, murder and attempted murder following a robbery at a supermarket in Faure Marine Drive, Gordon’s Bay on Monday evening,” Twigg said. BPSA said it was aware of the shooting that took place adjacent to the garage forecourt. “The shop is not operated by a BP dealer. BPSA is currently investigating the matter.”