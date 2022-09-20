Humanitarian relief rolled out in Imizamo Yethu as residents rebuild their shacks

Cape Town - As the Imizamo Yethu fire victims in Hout Bay set about salvaging what remains of their shacks and try to rebuild, numerous non-profit organisations have stepped in to provide humanitarian relief. The fire, which broke out on Saturday night, ravaged 105 informal dwellings and displaced 231 people. One person died in the fire. The number of affected people, however, was expected to rise as more victims were still being registered.

The informal settlement has in the past two years experienced significant fires which displaced hundreds, including causing the death of a 28-year-old woman, who was nine months pregnant in March last year. Community leader Samkelo Krweqe said according to reports, the fire resulted from a stove not being switched off during load shedding. He said this was the second fire in the area this year after the July fire which affected a few shacks. Krweqe said the person who perished in the fire was yet to be identified as DNA results had not been released. He said the victims have sought refuge at the community hall while making arrangements to purchase building materials.

Ward councillor Roberto Miguel Quintas said the infrastructure affected was largely electrical and two standpipes were damaged. Quintas said electricity services had been actioned to replace all legal meters and that Informal Settlements Management would restore water. Quintas said the City’s Disaster Risk Management and Thula Thula were working closely and had completed an assessment. He said Sassa was on site till on Monday, serving two warm meals per day.

“Furthermore all registered and verified fire-affected persons will be able to apply for a once-off cash grant at the Sassa offices which can be used for purchasing materials and other items at the beneficiary’s discretion,” he said. Joanne Chemaly from NGO Thula Thula said the organisation had been on site for the last three days and had registered all the victims to receive relief. Chemaly said 155 families had been registered so far and were in need of toiletries, groceries, clothing and bedding.

“Currently we would like to appeal to perhaps a corporate who could assist with the supply of two-plate stoves and electric kettles, as we would like to assist in reducing the use of paraffin and gas, which as we know has its own fire hazards. “Other needs for the community are always warm bedding and baby care packs which would be most helpful,” she said. Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said the situation on the ground was dire as victims did not know what to expect. The organisation would be at the site for the next five days until the relevant authorities took over.

