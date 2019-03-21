The City of Cape Town’s Executive Mayor, Dan Plato, invited visual artists to exhibit and promote their work at the Cape Town Civic Centre Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Executive Mayor, Dan Plato, invited visual artists to exhibit and promote their work on the Concourse Level of the Cape Town Civic Centre as part of the municipality’s Human Rights Day commemorations. This forms part of the City’s Emerging Artist Programme which aims to assist under-resourced artists with access opportunities to showcase their work. The exhibition is part of the City’s Human Rights Day festivities.

The skills training provided helps these artists to move from the studio to the professional market.

"Cape Town has a huge talent pool but the work of these artists and many others sometimes goes unseen by members of the public. We want to create a space where skilled artists are able to display their work and get much-deserved exposure," said Mayor Plato.

The Emerging Artist Programme will run seven exhibitions until June this year. Each exhibition will open at the South African Sendinggestig Museum as part of the First Thursdays event.

The exhibition will remain at the museum for a week after the opening and will move to a different location for the remainder of the month. The programme is managed by the City’s Arts and Culture Departure who sources different artists every month to exhibit their work.

