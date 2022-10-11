Humid weather conditions expected for Cape Town and surrounding areas this week

Cape Town – The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has predicted a humid, albeit warm, week for Cape Town and surrounding areas as the season slowly shifts into summer. The weather service also cautioned rural towns, particularly those in the Kannaland Municipality in the Western Cape, of extremely high fire conditions over the next few days. Fine but cloudy weather is expected for Cape Town.

SAWS said residents should expect light to moderate northerly to north-westerly winds, which will become light southerly winds towards the evening. The minimum temperature for Cape Town for Tuesday is set at 13 and the maximum at 24. The expected UVB Sunburn Index is set at moderate. As the week goes by, SAWS is predicting cloudy and humid conditions for Cape Town areas, with chances of light rain showers on Friday.

Wednesday’s temperatures are set at a minimum of 16 and a maximum of 22, while Thursday’s temperatures are set at a minimum of 15, and a maximum of 21. Last week, Cape Town and several other parts of the Western Cape were exempt from high temperatures that resulted in heat waves across parts of the North-West, the Northern Free State, Gauteng and parts of the eastern highveld of Mpumalanga, which were registering maximum temperatures in the high 30s with no immediate prospect of relief in sight. SAWS cautioned residents living in the affected areas of extremely hot and dry conditions as maximum temperatures soared for three or more consecutive days.