Humpback whale being removed from Cape Town beach, says City

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says it is in the process of removing the humpback whale that swept ashore near Strandfontein on Saturday afternoon.

Due to its size, special machinery is required to remove the 14-meter humpback whale from the current location on the beach along Baden Powell Road.

According to the City, the whale appeared to have been dead for a few days, with the cause of death currently unknown.

The City’s Water and Waste Department will remove the whale and take it to Vissershok landfill site as per the City’s whale removal policy.

Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt urged the public to not interfere with the carcass.