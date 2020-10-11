Humpback whale being removed from Cape Town beach, says City
Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says it is in the process of removing the humpback whale that swept ashore near Strandfontein on Saturday afternoon.
Due to its size, special machinery is required to remove the 14-meter humpback whale from the current location on the beach along Baden Powell Road.
According to the City, the whale appeared to have been dead for a few days, with the cause of death currently unknown.
The City’s Water and Waste Department will remove the whale and take it to Vissershok landfill site as per the City’s whale removal policy.
Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt urged the public to not interfere with the carcass.
“I want to warn members of the public not to interfere with the animal in any way, it is illegal to touch or remove any part of it. We urge motorists not to stop their cars in the middle of the road to look at the whale as it causes traffic congestion and may cause an accident.”
Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute advised beachgoers along the False Bay coastline to be cautious as the carcass could attract sharks.
“While no increased shark activity has been witnessed at this time, it is normal for increased shark activity around a whale carcass, and caution is advised,” Lambinon said.
Cape Argus