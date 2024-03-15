Hundreds fed at Cape Mental Health’s flagship event

Cape Town - There was much joy at the Cape Mental Health Training Workshop Unlimited office in Athlone when hundreds of trainees took part in the organisation’s annual flagship event, the Trolley Race. The gathering took place at the premises on the corner of Klipfontein and Johnson Roads.

Annually, the training workshop hosts the event during Intellectual Disability Awareness Month, as a way to raise support for the inclusion and socio-economic empowerment of persons with intellectual disabilities. Cape Mental Health deputy executive officer Santie Terreblanche said the workshop was a programme of Cape Mental Health with workshops in Athlone, Retreat, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain. “It’s been around for many years and we provide skills development and job opportunities, job creation, job preparation opportunities and support for adults with intellectual disabilities in these specific surrounding communities.”

The Surve Philanthropies (SP) were handing out food at the Cape Mental health via their annual flagship event in aid of Intellectual Disability awareness month. Over 600 persons benefit from the services. "We offer a six-level approach in terms of programmes, so we cover the whole spectrum of intellectual disabilities from borderline, mild, moderate, severe to profound. "So we meet the person at the level where they are and then we develop them to the highest possible level of independence, including bridging to the open labour market if they're able to do that, supported employment in the open labour market, and even supported self-employment if they have entrepreneurial skills that we teach them and if they wish to start their own income venture."

The Trolley Race started in 2009 with a fun and fundraising component. Trainees from all four workshops took part on the day, dedicated to showcasing sporting abilities and team spirit in activities such as the trolley race, the basket race and wheelchair race – all while supported by their teammates, families and staff. Russell Jones, the Siyakwazi project manager, said the workshops were training facilities with some of the skills taught including handwork, painting, car washing, gardening, woodwork and sewing.

The Siyakwazi Integration Company project is one of Cape Mental Health’s projects. Jones said one of the challenges the organisation faced was that companies or organisations were not interested in employing people with disabilities and encouraged anyone to contact the organisation on 021 638 314 and chat to a job coach for more information. Survé Philanthropies was called on and provided food for around 600 people.

Survé Philanthropies was called on and provided food for around 600 people. "We, as Survé Philanthropies, are incredibly humbled to be part of such an amazing initiative and greatly commend Cape Mental Health for their incredible hard work, love and dedication," said Survé Philanthropies chairman Dr Iqbal Survé. Terreblanche said that the organisation welcomed any donations. To make a donation, contact the Donor Development Department at 021 447 9040 or alternatively email [email protected]