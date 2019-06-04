hundreds of volunteers from the Beach Co-op, Pick * Pay and the public tackled waste on Sunrise Beach and Surfers Corner in Muizenberg at the weekend. Supplied

Cape Town - Environmentally-conscious individuals are continuing to spread awareness about the crisis the planet is facing as a result of human waste pollution. At the weekend, hundreds of volunteers from the Beach Co-op, Pick n Pay and the public tackled the waste on Sunrise Beach and at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg.

The director of the Beach Co-op, Aaniyah Omardien, said: “At least 30 diseases are associated with badly managed waste collection and disposal, of which plastic is a prime component.”

The World Bank said about 93% of waste in low-income countries was burned or discarded on roads, in waterways and on open land as opposed to just 2% in high-income countries. There was often a lack of infrastructure and capacity to manage waste properly.

The Beach Co-op team started cleaning the shore at Surfers Corner on Muizenberg in 2015 after it saw the need for the area to be protected.

A team of volunteers undertook the New Moon clean-up yesterday, where they picked up 40kg of waste. On Saturday the team partnered with Pick n Pay to undertake the People * Planet clean-up at Sunrise Beach, where they picked up 211kg of waste.

Omardien said working with corporate companies was a way of reaching more people with the important message of starting to consume in a more sustainable way. These initiatives could influence the way companies think about their packaging value chain.

“People often leave their waste on the beach, especially if there are no or not enough bins. Our waste management systems are not that great, particularly for a windy city like Cape Town. There are many areas that don’t have good or any waste collection services, and for those that do, items often blows out of bins, fall off collection trucks, or blow away from landfills. It can make its way on to beaches and into the ocean,” she said.

Omardien said the clean-ups encouraged people to go beyond just cleaning - they encouraged them to become “citizen scientists” as they used their “Dirty Dozen” methodology of counting the top 12 most common items on the beach.

“This experience helps participants to start reducing the volume of single- use plastics they bring into their homes and explore ways to minimise them,” she said.

[email protected]