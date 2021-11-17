Hung Knysna council could be decided by coin toss on Monday

Cape Town - The ANC and the DA are hoping that the next meeting of councillors elected to the Knysna Municipality, set for November 22, will result in the election of new leadership there – even if it means the decision will be made by the toss of a coin. The municipality remains hung and unresolved after newly elected councillors failed to choose a new Speaker following a 10-10 split between the two candidates who had been nominated for the post.

EFF councillor Neil Louw elected to abstain, awaiting a mandate from his party regarding whom the EFF would enter into a coalition with. Knysna municipality spokesperson Nwabisa Pondoyi said: “No party held an outright majority after the local government elections. “This saw the meeting immediately adjourned as they cannot continue until a Speaker is appointed.

“The continuation of the inaugural meeting of the council is postponed to next Monday in the council chambers. Should there be another split, then a flip of a coin might determine our new Speaker,” Pondoyi said. Reached for comment ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said: “Discussions are ongoing in Knysna and the impasse will be resolved the next time the council reconvenes.” Knysna DA constituency head Dion George Knysna DA constituency head Dion George said the party was encouraging all newly elected councillors to vote in the best interests of Knysna, and not for personal gain.

“The DA has attempted to find a way forward by engaging with other parties to form a sustainable coalition for good governance. “We regret that we were unable to meet the demands of a one-seat party whose conditions would result in a bankrupt municipality. “The DA attempted to put together a coalition with councillors from other organisations who share common values such as respect for the rule of law, good governance, fighting corruption and delivering services to all on an equitable basis.