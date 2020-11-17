Hunt for driver of minibus taxi who ran over Khayelitsha cop

Cape Town - A minibus taxi driver, who allegedly knocked down and killed a 33-year-old off-duty police officer in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening, has been urged to hand himself over to the police.

Wonga Maphongwana was attached to the Mitchells Plain police station’s crime prevention unit. He was knocked down as he crossed a road after alighting another taxi.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a culpable homicide case was being investigated.

SA National Taxi Council provincial spokesperson Gershon Geyer said: “We appeal to the driver to come forward and to hand himself over to the nearest police station.”

Community Policing Forum provincial chairperson Fransina Lukas, also appealing for the taxi driver to hand himself over, said: “The family deserves justice and closure.”