Hunt on after shooting spree near Bellville taxi rank

Cape Town - Police in Bellville are investigating four cases of attempted murder following yet another brazen shooting in close proximity to the Bellville taxi rank on Monday morning. According to a police report, unknown suspects drove on to the scene and randomly opened fire in the direction of the open field in Bellrail Road, Bellville, where taxi drivers park their vehicles.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said crime experts had spent the better part of the day at the scene, combing the area for clues after the shooting incident. “Police are searching for unknown suspects who shot and seriously wounded four people on Monday at about 11.50am. “People randomly fired several shots from an unknown taxi in the direction of where the taxis were stationed, wounding the victims whose ages are unknown at this stage.

“The injured persons, two females and two males, were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, and four attempted murder cases were registered for investigation. “The suspects are unknown at this stage and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Van Wyk. The incident took place at an open field in Bellrail Road, close to the fire department in Bellville.