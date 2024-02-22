Husband of Theewaterskloof councillor murdered in his home

The Theewaterskloof Municipality woke up to the shocking news yesterday that one of its municipal workers was murdered in his Grabouw home in Siyanyanzela on Tuesday evening. It is understood that unknown assailants entered the home of Lefa Lemina and his wife, councillor Tapelo Lesesa-Lemina, at around 8pm and fired shots at him.

According to the municipality, Lefa Lemina succumbed to his wounds in hospital after 11pm, despite extensive efforts to save him. The municipality offered its condolences and support to the Grabouw councillor and her family. “The entire municipality is deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence. We express our deepest sympathy and stand in solidarity with her as she navigates through this profound loss.

“Her late husband was not only a beloved family man, but also a dedicated employee of our Grabouw Town Office, making this loss even more profound for our community. “His contributions, as the superviser and driver of our parks and gardens team in Grabouw, will always be remembered,” the municipality said. The municipality said that it had lodged a complaint with police.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the authorities in bringing those responsible to justice,” its statement read. It further encouraged residents to band together and offer their support. Caledon ward councillor, Carol Benjamin, said Lemina’s murder shook not only the Grabouw community, but the municipality at large.

“As a councillor I can say that nobody has found their feet since learning about this incident, we are reeling in shock. As a friend of the Princess (Tapelo), a wife and a mother, I can’t even begin to imagine the pain she must be feeling. “My heart really goes out to her, and to think they are newlyweds; they had only just made their vows.” Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said the motive for the murder was still unknown.