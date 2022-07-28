Husband of Worcester pastor now also arrested for human trafficking and child porn

Cape Town - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has charged the husband of the Worcester pastor arrested for alleged human trafficking and possession of child pornography for involvement in the case. The arrest comes after an investigation following his wife’s arrest on July 11.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police allege the pair deceived the parents of three children into allowing them to host their kids at a sleepover in their home between 2016 and 2022, where they allegedly took advantage of them. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The husband of the Worcester pastor who appeared in court last week charged with human trafficking and possession of child pornography has been arrested and is set to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on August 4. “The husband, who cannot be named as he has not pleaded, now joins his wife as her co-accused. Last week the wife’s legal representative withdrew, however, she told the court she will appoint a new attorney to proceed with her bail application,” Ntabazalila said.

The couple have been previously convicted for similar offences, both serving 15 years for the rape of minor children. Commenting on news of the rearrest of the couple, Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said rape was a deep-seated evil that needed to be eradicated from society. “A large majority of rapes are committed by persons known to and trusted by the victim, and occur in places that are familiar to the victim,” said Allen.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The fourth quarter crime statistics revealed that there has been an increase in incidents of sexual assault. These increased from 1094 to 1298 incidents, almost 18% up compared to the same quarter of the 2020/21 financial year, which is worrying.” “It should be established if these offenders have been placed on the National Register for Sex Offenders, as anyone found guilty of a sexual offence. If this has not occurred, I would like to urge the Department of Justice to urgently ensure that it happens. “I’d also like the children, their families and loved ones to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers during this traumatic period,” Allen said.