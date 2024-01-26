ICJ to deliver outcome on provisional measures in SA’s genocide case against Israel

Cape Town - After widely lauded arguments at the public hearing in front of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa and the global community will know the outcome of its request for provisional measures to cease the incessant killings of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Minister of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) Naledi Pandor has travelled to The Hague, where the seat of the court is situated, to lead South Africa’s delegation.

The court is expected to deliver an outcome on South Africa’s request for provisional measures application today. The ICJ will deliver its order “on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa” as part of its case against Israel under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (the Genocide Convention), today. This comes as over 25 000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed as a result of Israeli bombardments and over 60 000 people wounded since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.