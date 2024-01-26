ICJ to deliver outcome on provisional measures in SA’s genocide case against Israel

Cape Town - After widely lauded arguments at the public hearing in front of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa and the global community will know the outcome of its request for provisional measures to cease the incessant killings of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
Minister of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) Naledi Pandor has travelled to The Hague, where the seat of the court is situated, to lead South Africa’s delegation.
The court is expected to deliver an outcome on South Africa’s request for provisional measures application today.
The ICJ will deliver its order “on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa” as part of its case against Israel under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (the Genocide Convention), today.
This comes as over 25 000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed as a result of Israeli bombardments and over 60 000 people wounded since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.
In a statement, Dirco said: “South Africa is requesting that the ICJ grant interim injunctions, including that Israel immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, ensure that the displaced return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance, including adequate food, water, fuel, medical and hygiene supplies, shelter and clothing, take necessary steps to punish those involved in the genocide and preserve the evidence of genocide.”
A public sitting will be held at the Peace Palace and president of the court Joan E Donoghue is expected to read the court’s order.
On December 29, Dirco announced that the country had filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel, accusing Israel of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to its retaliation attacks on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.